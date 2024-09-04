2024年中非合作论坛峰会将于9月4日至6日在北京举行。近日，加纳非中政策咨询中心执行主任保罗·弗林蓬在接受中国新闻网记者采访时表示，美国—非洲峰会、俄罗斯—非洲峰会、英国—非洲投资峰会……这些峰会都受到中非合作论坛的启发和影响，中非合作论坛的独特模式赢得了广泛的国际赞誉，拥有深远的世界影响力。

他进一步指出，中非合作论坛将涵盖文化交流、人工智能等多个领域的合作磋商。他希望通过此次峰会，中非合作的精神能够得以延续，并推动这些领域的合作迈上新台阶。(吴辛茹)

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.

Paul Frimpong, executive director of Africa-China Center for Policy and Advisory, a think tank based in Ghana, told China News Service in a recent interview that all summits focusing on Africa’s foreign cooperation are happening because of FOCAC. “FOCAC is an inspiration for all of these to happen.”

He hopes that at the 2024 FOCAC Summit, the doctrine of cooperation will continue and the summit will upgrade the existing commitment. (Wu Xinru)

(责编：艾雯、张悦)