国新办公布61个重大国家战略常用关键词英文译法

新华社北京6月23日电 近日，国务院新闻办公室会同有关方面，围绕京津冀协同发展、长江经济带发展、粤港澳大湾区建设、海南全面深化改革开放、长三角一体化发展、黄河流域生态保护和高质量发展等重大国家战略，对61个常用关键词的英文译法及其中11个关键词的英文缩写进行规范。译法全文如下：

重大国家战略常用关键词英文译法

一、京津冀协同发展

1．京津冀协同发展

Coordinated Development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region

缩写：BTH Coordinated Development

2．京津冀协同发展领导小组

Leading Group for Coordinated Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Development

3．北京城市副中心

Beijing Municipal Administrative Center

缩写：Beijing MC

4．北京非首都功能疏解

to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as China's capital

5．雄安新区

Xiong'an New Area

6．北京非首都功能集中承载地

major recipient of functions relieved from Beijing that are non-essential to its role as China's capital

7.创新发展示范区

demonstration zone of innovation-driven development

8.绿色生态宜居新城区

new, green, eco-friendly and livable urban area

9.创新驱动发展引领区

pioneer zone of innovation-driven development

10.协调发展示范区

demonstration zone of coordinated development

11.开放发展先行区

pilot zone of opening up and development

12.世界眼光、国际标准、中国特色、高点定位

global vision, international standards, distinctive Chinese features, and future-oriented goals

13.千年大计、国家大事

national project of millennial significance

二、长江经济带发展

1．长江经济带

Yangtze River Economic Belt

缩写：YEB

2．共抓大保护，不搞大开发

to step up conservation of the Yangtze River and stop its over development

3．水环境改善

water environment improvement

4．水生态修复

water environment restoration

5．水资源利用

water resources utilization

6．综合交通运输体系

integrated transport system

7．沿江高铁

high-speed railways along the Yangtze River

缩写：Yangtze HSR

8．黄金水道

golden waterway

三、粤港澳大湾区建设

1．粤港澳大湾区

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

缩写：the Greater Bay Area(GBA)

2．粤港澳大湾区发展规划纲要

Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

3．港珠澳大桥

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

缩写：HZM Bridge

4．国际科技创新中心

international center for technology and innovation

5．共建粤港澳合作发展平台

to jointly develop platforms for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation

6．“一国两制”，依法办事

to uphold the principle of "one country, two systems," act in accordance with the law

7．深港科技创新合作区

Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation zone for technology and innovation

8．深圳前海深港现代服务业合作区

Shenzhen-Hong Kong modern service industry cooperation zone in Qianhai, Shenzhen

9．广州南沙粤港澳全面合作示范区

demonstration zone of all-round cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in Nansha, Guangzhou

10．珠海横琴粤港澳深度合作示范区

demonstration zone of in-depth cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in Hengqin, Zhuhai

四、海南全面深化改革开放

1．关于支持海南全面深化改革开放的指导意见

Guidelines on Supporting Hainan in Furthering All-Round Reform and Opening up

2．“1+N”政策体系

"1+N" policy framework

3．中国特色自由贸易港

free trade port with distinctive Chinese features

缩写：Hainan FTP

4．全面深化改革开放试验区

pilot zone for furthering all-round reform and opening up

5．国家生态文明试验区

national pilot zone for ecological conservation

6．国际旅游消费中心

international tourism and consumption destination

7．国家重大战略服务保障区

service zone for implementing China's major strategies

8．国际教育创新岛

pacesetting island for international-oriented education

9．国家南繁科研育种基地

national seed breeding base in Hainan

10．博鳌乐城国际医疗旅游先行区

Boao Lecheng pilot zone of international medical tourism

11．国家深海基地南方中心

Southern Base of the National Deep Sea Center

缩写：Southern Base of the NDSC

五、长三角一体化发展

1．长三角一体化发展战略

strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta

缩写：YD Integrated Development

2．长三角生态绿色一体化发展示范区

demonstration zone of green and integrated ecological development of the Yangtze River Delta

3．中国（上海）自由贸易试验区临港新片区

Lingang section of Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone

缩写：Shanghai FTZ, Lingang

4．全国发展强劲活跃增长极

dynamic growth engine of China's development

5．全国高质量发展样板区

national pacesetter of high-quality development

6．率先基本实现现代化引领区

pioneer zone in basically achieving modernization

7．区域一体化发展示范区

demonstration zone of integrated regional development

8．长三角科技创新共同体

Yangtze River Delta community of sci-tech innovation

9．基础设施互联互通

infrastructure connectivity

10．生态环境共保联治

to make coordinated efforts to protect and restore the environment

11．公共服务便利共享

to share access to public services

六、黄河流域生态保护和高质量发展

1．黄河流域生态保护和高质量发展

ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin

缩写：YB Conservation and Development

2．保护、传承、弘扬黄河文化

to preserve, inherit and promote the Yellow River culture

3．黄河安澜

When the Yellow River is harnessed, China will enjoy tranquility.

4．以水而定、量水而行

to use Yellow River water resources as its capacity permits

5．共同抓好大保护，协同推进大治理

to work together to protect and harness the Yellow River

6．黄河长治久安

to keep the Yellow River harnessed

7．宜水则水、宜山则山，宜粮则粮、宜农则农，宜工则工、宜商则商

to make use of the water and mountain resources, grow crops, and develop agriculture, industry or business where conditions permit

8．山水林田湖草综合治理、系统治理、源头治理

to protect mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands and address their degradation at the source in a coordinated way

(责编：燕勐、杨牧)