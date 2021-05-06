国家发展改革委关于无限期暂停中澳战略经济对话机制下一切活动的声明

近期，澳大利亚联邦政府某些人士基于冷战思维和意识形态偏见，推出系列干扰破坏两国正常交流合作的举措。基于澳联邦政府当前对中澳合作所持态度，国家发展改革委决定，自即日起，无限期暂停国家发展改革委与澳联邦政府相关部门共同牵头的中澳战略经济对话机制下一切活动。

Proclamation of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on the Indefinite Suspension of All Activities under China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue

Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and coopertaion between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimiation. Based on the current attitude of the Australian Commonwealth Government toward China-Australia cooperation, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China decides to indefinitely suspend all activities under the framework of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue jointly held by the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China and relevant ministries of the Australian Commonwealth Government.

